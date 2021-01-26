Security National Trust Co. Acquires 81,952 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 304.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 733,336 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 62,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

