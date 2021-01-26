Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.12. 58,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

