Security National Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 14,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,301. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.