Security National Trust Co. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. 232,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

