Security National Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $3,606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 149,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

