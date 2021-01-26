Security National Trust Co. Purchases 25,065 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 20,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

