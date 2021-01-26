Security National Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

