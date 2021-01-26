Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Bankshares by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

