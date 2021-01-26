Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,090 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.60. 7,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

