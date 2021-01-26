Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

