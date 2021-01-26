Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,722,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

