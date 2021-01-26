Seele-N (SEELE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $4.22 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

