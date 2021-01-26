Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Achieves $12.56 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $12.56 million and $474,674.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00280352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

