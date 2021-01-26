Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 2,226,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,723,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 230.34% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

