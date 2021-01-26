Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.62

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and traded as high as $40.91. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 1,463 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.29 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

