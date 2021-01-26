Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

