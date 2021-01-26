Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0048

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $188,068.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000282 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

