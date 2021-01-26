Sentivate Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $176,111.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.