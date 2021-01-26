Serum Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Serum has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $105.63 million and approximately $276.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

