Sessia (KICKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,341.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $788,080.71 and approximately $96,341.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

