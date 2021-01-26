SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL) Trading 0.8% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.41 ($7.54) and last traded at €6.29 ($7.40). Approximately 624,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.24 ($7.34).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.27 and its 200 day moving average is €3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $769.08 million and a PE ratio of -40.32.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.