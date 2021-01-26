Shard Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Shard has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars.

