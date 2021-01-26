Sharder Market Cap Tops $498,063.80 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $498,063.80 and $100,689.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

SS is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

