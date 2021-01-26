SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.48

SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.76. SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 2,248 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.