SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $164,164.14

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $164,164.14 and $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.79 or 0.04089659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.01332087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00542864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00433210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00266339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022823 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

