Shift Price Tops $0.37 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Shift has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003728 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

