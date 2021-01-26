Shift (SHIFT) Market Cap Achieves $5.14 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.