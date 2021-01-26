ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.96. ShiftPixy shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 81,522 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

