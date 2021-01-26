ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.56

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of 221.04, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

