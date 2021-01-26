ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.56

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
Several analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of 221.04, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.
In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
