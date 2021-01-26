SIBCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,509.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $497,064.66 and $3,509.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.79 or 0.04089659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.01332087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00542864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00433210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00266339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022823 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,941,552 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.