Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

