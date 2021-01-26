Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The company has a market cap of C$916.42 million and a PE ratio of -61.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.98. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72.

Get Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.