Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

