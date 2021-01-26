Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Rating Lowered to Underperform Underweight at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SW. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SW opened at C$25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total value of C$75,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$434,397.06. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900 in the last ninety days.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

