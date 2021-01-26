SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,905 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. 9,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,050. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

