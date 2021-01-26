SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter.

BLV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 7,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,432. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

