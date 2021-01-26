SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 5.99% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ RNLC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

