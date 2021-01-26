SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 7.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.48. 8,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.83 and a 200-day moving average of $456.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

