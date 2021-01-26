SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.23. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,699. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

