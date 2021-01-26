SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.