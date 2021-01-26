SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of PTF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

