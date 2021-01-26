SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,408 Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 8.09% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:RNMC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

