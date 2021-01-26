SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $444,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.08. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $162.43.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.