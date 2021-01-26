SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 6,251 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 10.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWCO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 7,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

