SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

