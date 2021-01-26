SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17,223.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.24. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,464. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

