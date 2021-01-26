Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 473.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.