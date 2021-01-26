Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSLLF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

