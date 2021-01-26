Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

SFNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 653,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,374. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.