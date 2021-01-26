SingularDTV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,507.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.63 million and $66,507.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

